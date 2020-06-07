Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's COVID-19 death rate rises to 3.9 percent

While the city's daily number of COVID-19 cases may have marginally reduced, the death rate has increased to 3.9 per cent in the last one week. On Saturday, the city recorded 1,274 new cases and 57 deaths in a single day. The number of patients who were discharged stood at 1,181 patients, so the number of active cases in the city is 25,575. In Maharashtra, 2,739 new cases and 120 deaths were reported on Saturday.

While the BMC maintains that the number of tests has been the same—around 4,000 per day in the last month—the number of positive cases has declined. In the last seven days, 8,908 cases were reported in the city, a little less than the previous week. As per BMC records, the death rate in the city is 3.3 per cent, nearly the same as the national rate. But, this has risen to 3.9 per cent in the last one week. From May 31 to June 6, 348 deaths have been reported, but municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that the doubling rate of the cases has improved from 12 days to 20 days, and the death rate is also under control.

Meanwhile, the BMC appointed a special team of officers to look after the availability of beds and patient complaints at 35 private hospitals. Five officers have been appointed and each will be responsible for ensuring that 80 per cent of beds are available at the seven hospitals they have been assigned. BMC has said that direct and high-risk contacts of confirmed positive cases do not require prescription for swab tests.

Complaint

Not getting beds or being charged a lot? Email your complaints on covid19nodal1@mcgm.gov.in, covid19nodal2@mcgm.gov.in, covid19nodal3@mcgm.gov.in, covid19nodal4@mcgm.gov.in or covid19nodal5@mcgm.gov.in

