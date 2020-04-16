Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai sees decline in new cases after 2 days

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region saw a decline in confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, after reporting more than 200 cases daily for two consecutive days. A total of 232 cases, including 151 from MMR, were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported two new deaths in the city. According to the civic body, a 65-year-old woman with a history of diabetes and hypertension, and a 50-year-old woman with no medical history, died at Kasturba Hospital on April 14.

Meanwhile, civic officials from G North ward said a 55-year-old resident of Dharavi, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi last month and had tested positive earlier, died on Wednesday. "He was initially taken to Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex but was later shifted to Sion Hospital where he passed away," said an official.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in G North ward continued to rise on Wednesday, with five more people testing positive in Dharavi, two in Dadar and three in Mahim.

All the five people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi are from Mukund Nagar and they are all below the age of 50 years. With five new cases on Wednesday, the total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases has climbed to 60 in Dharavi.

Two residents of Shivaji Park in dadar — a 75-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man — are the two people who have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

A 55-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from Prakash Nagar and a 32-year-old man, who had already been quarantined earlier, are the people from Mahim who have been confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Maharashtra health department officials said they have recorded nine deaths across the state on Wednesday, including two in Mumbai, six in Pune and one in Akola.

Six of the deceased were senior citizens who were suffering from other ailments.

So far, as many as 187 people have died in the state, including 114 in Mumbai. The total positive cases in the city stand at 1896 as of Wednesday.

According to the state health department officials, a total of 2,916 people across Maharashtra have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus since the outbreak in the state.

