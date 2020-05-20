Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai still remains under strict lockdown

The state government on Tuesday did not offer much relaxations in Mumbai, the COVID-19 red zone, for the fourth phase of the lockdown. However, it indicated that the city can expect some much-needed relief in the future, as it allowed shops, malls, establishments and industries to reopen for maintenance.

These infrastructures can open between 9 am and 5 pm for the upkeep of plant and machinery, and other inventories like furniture, etc, and for pre-monsoon protection of property and goods, according to the revised order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta on Tuesday. The revised guidelines, which divided the regions across state into red zones, containment zones (CZs) and remaining areas, will come into force on May 22.

During lockdown 4.0, the government has allowed e-commerce industry to deliver both essential and non-essential goods in Mumbai, but not in containment areas.

The CZs would have a strict perimeter control to ensure no one moves in and out of the area, except for medical emergencies and essentials, stated the order.

Restaurants in city can operate for home delivery, and important government offices can reopen, but private offices have to still remain shut. Religious and social congregations remain strictly prohibited across the state.

Curfew stays

The curfew between 7 pm and 7am remains in place. Taxi and rickshaw still can't ply, but four- and two-wheelers are allowed only for essential services. Besides, all industrial units and construction sites can operate in the city.

The revised order has identified BMC and all other municipal corporations of MMR, Pune civic corporation, Solapur, Aurangabad, Melgaon, Nashik, Jalgaon and Amravati as red zones. The local administrations have the authority to declare a residential colony, a mohalla, a village, a small cluster of villages, etc, as containment areas within red and non-red zones. But, anything larger than these can be declared a CZ only after consultation with the chief secretary.

BJP demands economic package

THE BJP on Tuesday accused the MVA government of completely failing to control the pandemic. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis led a delegation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to apprise him of the main Opposition party's concern.

"The state is suffering because of the government's failure. It shows government's inefficiency in every aspect of the mitigation as our state has maximum number of COVID-19 cases and it's increasing every day. People are unable to get treatment and they don't know how many beds are available," said Fadnavis in a statement on Tuesday.

Fadnavis demanded that the MVA announce a Centre-like economic package.

"Farmers are suffering as there is no mechanism to buy their produce. Skilled workers in rural areas have been left high and dry. [NCP president] Sharad Pawar has been writing to the Centre but we also expect him to write to the Maharashtra CM," said Fadnavis, whose party started a state-wide public agitation from Tuesday.

On the migrants' issues, he said, "The Centre made trains available and gave 85 per cent of the fare and 15 per cent is due from the state government. But the state ministers don't know the actual expenses of running trains."

