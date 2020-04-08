Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai student talks about his experience at Kasturba hospital while fighting COVID-19

Amid the rising number of croonavirus cases in Maharashtra and especially in Mumbai, a heartwarming story of a student fighting coronavirus with the help of Kasturba hospital doctors and nurses has taken the internet by storm.

The heartwarming story was shared by Instagram user Hrishi Giridhar, who was tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Giridhar, a resident of Mumbai was studying at the London School of Economics in United Kingdom when the number of coronavirus cases across the globe saw an upsurge.

Taking to Instagram, Hrishi said that the aim of writing the post was to talk about the amazing care which he received at Kasturba hospital and to spread awareness about the symptoms of coronavirus. Hrishi said that when he arrived in Mumbai from London he had no symptoms of COVID-19.

But three days later he developed fatigue and had mild fever which increased to 100 the next day. Although he had no symptoms of coronavirus, Hrishi had fever and fatigue and one day he fainted all of a sudden due to severe dizziness.

Hrishi said that post this, he visited Kasturba hospital and tested himself for the novel coronavirus. Talking about the COVID-19 test Hrishi said, "The test is simple throat swab, and it took approximately 24 hours to get the results."

Talking about his experience at Kasturba, Hrishi said that the doctors and nurses at Kasturba were friendly and that he was served breakfast, lunch and dinner. He also said that the nurses were constantly communicating with the patients and were even monitoring their health on a regular basis.

The next day when the results came, Hrishi tested positive for COVID-19. After being tested for positive, Hrishi was shifted to another ward where the next morning he underwent several tests such as blood pressure, blood test, X-ray among others.

Giving insights into COVID-19 treatment Hrishi says, "I must say I feel like I m in very good hands. The rooms and wards are clean and there are multiple santiser bottles kept in every single room. Everyday, there is someone who cleans the floor and changes the bed sheets. The doctors and the nurses seem to know every patient and all their symptoms."

From being tested positive to recovering from the global pandemic, Hrishi said that he had immense gratitude for everyone in the hospital who are taking care of him. He also said that he had a wonderful expedience when a doctor took rounds of every room and spoke to all the patients asking them about their health and urging them to stay positive amid the coronavirus crisis.

Lauding the government's efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, Hrishi urged people to follow the state's orders and maintain social distance. He also requested people to not put extra pressure on the healthcare system.

At the time of writing the post, Hrishi had spent over 11 days at the hospital and he said that the time passed quickly and he saw many patients getting recovered from the novel coronavirus. Hrishi concluded his post by saying that he tested negative a few days ago and all his family members and others who were in contact with him also tested negative for coronavirus.

