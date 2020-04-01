Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai varsity staff meets online in lockdown

Tuesday marked an important day in the history of Mumbai University as for the first time ever the Management Council Meeting was held on a digital platform as everybody has been working from home during the lockdown.

Tuesday's meeting saw important decisions being taken such as creating a special fund to help those working in essential services of the Mumbai university. These include staff working at the university's health centre, which is functioning along with security staff and others working for smooth electricity and water supply.

"The experience is new. But we had made all preparations to ensure it was a success, including glitch-free technology. This first-time experience has helped us gain confidence to continue with other important meetings of the university with the help of technology. This has provided us with a new platform," said Ravindra Kulkarni, pro-vice chancellor of Mumbai University who, too, participated in the meeting from his home. Speaking about the decisions taken at the meeting, Kulkarni said, "Everybody unanimously agreed to the decision to provides essential service staff with incentives or other facilities because they are still working."

