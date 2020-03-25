Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbaikars blatantly violate Section 144; cops file 112 cases in two days

Some Mumbaikars seem to be unstirred about the rising cases of Coronavirus in the city and the growing concern about the pandemic, as they are blatantly violating Section 144 of the CrPc that has been imposed across the state to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

By Tuesday evening, the city police had registered 112 cases under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code in the past two days, an officer told mid-day. Among those booked for violating Section 144 are owners of 16 restaurant, six paan shops, 53 shops selling non-essential items, 18 hawkers, 10 cases of crowd gathering at different places across the city and three suspected cases of Coronavirus who violated the terms of home-quarantine.

When police asked a group of people near Juhu why they had come out of their house and gathered, one of them said that his house is small and with so many of his family living together he couldn't stay at home for long, said an officer. Another said there was nothing to be afraid of as he was wearing a mask.

'We came out to see what happens during a curfew', this was the excuse of one of the violators who had come together with several others in Bhendi Bazaar, the officer added.

A tapri owner in South Mumbai told the police that he opened his shop after people started calling him asking for paan and cigarette.

An officer from North Region told mid-day, "We asked people for the reason to leave their house during the lockdown, they said their cigarette stock was over. Some even asked for information about the shops that were open, saying 'I will buy cigarettes and go home immediately'."

A police officer said they are not taking action against those with valid reasons. Mumbai police spokesperson Prannoy Ashok also said, "Police will take action against those leaving their homes without any reason." "We appeal to the Mumbaikars that leave your house only if it is necessary," he added.

112

No. of cases registered against violators in 2 days

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates