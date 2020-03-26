Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbaikars, follow these 14 steps when you go out to shop for essentials
On Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted the rules and regulations and simplified it for the citizens.
In the outbreak of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will go under a 21-day lockdown. Further to this, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray clarified and said that essential services will stay open.
READ: As India Goes Under 21-Day Lockdown, Here's What Is Open, What Is Not
However, on Day 1 of the lockdown, there was a lot of confusion and people thronged medical stores and supermarkets to hoard everyday items. Despite the state annoucing that there won't be a shortage of essential items, cities saw long queues and people lining up outside streets, disregarding the most important step to fight coronavirus: social distancing.
On Thursday, Thackeray tweeted the rules and regulations and simplified it for the citizens. Here's the list:
Safe & Simple lockdown advice from us to you: #WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/hZ7KwYBSuA— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 26, 2020
Safe & Simple lockdown advice from us to you: #WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/eJDCy8Cq3Z— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 26, 2020
Safe & Simple lockdown advice from us to you: #WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/pG0TYeoPlG— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 26, 2020
Safe & Simple lockdown advice from us to you: #WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/JpCkhGZ2GR— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 26, 2020
Safe & Simple lockdown advice from us to you: #WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/ZqawARQmkw— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 26, 2020
Safe & Simple lockdown advice from us to you: #WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/JqODyLjN9t— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 26, 2020
Safe & Simple lockdown advice from us to you: #WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/2SYWiD2g1g— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 26, 2020
Safe & Simple lockdown advice from us to you: #WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/KFGa391mTN— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 26, 2020
Safe & Simple lockdown advice from us to you: #WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/jpuVrc2p03— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 26, 2020
Safe & Simple lockdown advice from us to you: #WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/C2d0aIxIfG— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 26, 2020
Safe & Simple lockdown advice from us to you: #WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/dIrcTJpmNT
— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 26, 2020
Safe & Simple lockdown advice from us to you: #WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/YxFnIGfGrm— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 26, 2020
Safe & Simple lockdown advice from us to you: #WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/rySwtwqjN9— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 26, 2020
Safe & Simple lockdown advice from us to you: #WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/90yPaQ9E6o— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 26, 2020
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe