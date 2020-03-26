Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbaikars, follow these 14 steps when you go out to shop for essentials

In the outbreak of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will go under a 21-day lockdown. Further to this, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray clarified and said that essential services will stay open.

However, on Day 1 of the lockdown, there was a lot of confusion and people thronged medical stores and supermarkets to hoard everyday items. Despite the state annoucing that there won't be a shortage of essential items, cities saw long queues and people lining up outside streets, disregarding the most important step to fight coronavirus: social distancing.

On Thursday, Thackeray tweeted the rules and regulations and simplified it for the citizens. Here's the list:

Safe & Simple lockdown advice from us to you: #WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/hZ7KwYBSuA — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 26, 2020

