Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbaikars, here's a list of isolation facilities in your area for treatment of COVID-19

Amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Maharashtra government has put out a list of hospitals which you can visit in your areas if symptoms of COVID-19 are seen. On Tuesday, 23 more COVID-19 cases were reported from the state, taking the total number of cases to 891. Out of 23, the highest number of cases were reported from BMC at 10, followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad (4), Ahmednagar (3), Buldhana and Nagpur (2 each) and Sangli and Thane (1 each), said the State Health Department.

Here’s an area-wise list of hospitals you can visit:

Peddar Road - Jaslok Hospital

Charni Road - H.N. Reliance Hospital

Mumbai Central - Wockhardt Hospital (It was shut after six doctors, nurses tested positive)

Parel - Global Hospital

Mahim - Raheja Hospital

Mahim - Hinduja Hospital

Bandra (West) - Lilavati Hospital

Andheri (East) - SevenHills (By HN Reliance)

Andheri (West) - Kokilaben Hospital

Vile Parle (West) - Nanavati Hospital

Goregaon (West) SRV Hospital

Powai - LH Hiranandani Hospital

Mulund - Fortis Hospital

Sion (East) - KJ Somaiya

Wadala - BPT Hospital

Chinchpokli - Kasturba Hospital

Bandra (West) - KB Bhabha Hospital

Jogeshwari - Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital

Andheri (East) - MCGM - Seven Hills (By HN Reliance)

Kandivli (West) - Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital

Kurla (West) - KB Bhabha Hospital

Ghatkopar (East) - Rajawadi Hospital

Mumbai Central - Nair Hospital

With an increase of 354 COVID-19 cases, India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114.

List of isolation facility for treatment of COVID-19 in Mumbai:#WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/FRW7gLXVI1 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 4, 2020

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates