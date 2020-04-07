Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbaikars, here's a list of isolation facilities in your area for treatment of COVID-19
On Tuesday, 23 more COVID-19 cases were reported from the state, taking the total number of cases to 891.
Amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Maharashtra government has put out a list of hospitals which you can visit in your areas if symptoms of COVID-19 are seen. On Tuesday, 23 more COVID-19 cases were reported from the state, taking the total number of cases to 891. Out of 23, the highest number of cases were reported from BMC at 10, followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad (4), Ahmednagar (3), Buldhana and Nagpur (2 each) and Sangli and Thane (1 each), said the State Health Department.
Here’s an area-wise list of hospitals you can visit:
- Peddar Road - Jaslok Hospital
- Charni Road - H.N. Reliance Hospital
- Mumbai Central - Wockhardt Hospital (It was shut after six doctors, nurses tested positive)
- Parel - Global Hospital
- Mahim - Raheja Hospital
- Mahim - Hinduja Hospital
- Bandra (West) - Lilavati Hospital
- Andheri (East) - SevenHills (By HN Reliance)
- Andheri (West) - Kokilaben Hospital
- Vile Parle (West) - Nanavati Hospital
- Goregaon (West) SRV Hospital
- Powai - LH Hiranandani Hospital
- Mulund - Fortis Hospital
- Sion (East) - KJ Somaiya
- Wadala - BPT Hospital
- Chinchpokli - Kasturba Hospital
- Bandra (West) - KB Bhabha Hospital
- Jogeshwari - Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital
- Andheri (East) - MCGM - Seven Hills (By HN Reliance)
- Kandivli (West) - Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital
- Kurla (West) - KB Bhabha Hospital
- Ghatkopar (East) - Rajawadi Hospital
- Mumbai Central - Nair Hospital
With an increase of 354 COVID-19 cases, India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114.
List of isolation facility for treatment of COVID-19 in Mumbai:#WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/FRW7gLXVI1— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 4, 2020
