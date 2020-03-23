Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbaikars, here's your list of what's shut and open during the lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the government has asked states to ensure the rules of lockdown are followed properly. While restaurants (only with 50% staff), groceries, petrol and diesel, and pharmacies among other essential services will remain available, the Centre has ordered a shutdown of a host of other services in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Here's the government's list of essential services:

Food and products: This includes groceries, fruits and vegetables. Milk and dairy products, too.

Medical: Health services, all pharmacies, those manufacturingb health and medical equipment will remain open

Other Services: Newspapers, banks and ATMs, post offices, telecom, patrol and diesel pumps. However, in newspaper distribution in Mumbai has been stopped.

Household services: LPG supply, sanitary, water supply and electricity.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has put out a list describing essential services in the state, which include:

MCGM staff

Police staff

All electric distribution

All groceries , vegetables and grain shops

Telephone and internet providers

Medical/pharmacy stores

All municipal/government and private hospital doctos, paramedics, technicians, nursing, hospital maintenance, administrative staff supporting health services staff.

The Maharashtra government also said that in order to reduce the load of MSRTC/BEST services, the following organisations will be allowed to use their own transportation services for transporting their emergency staff:

MCGM

Police

All electricity supplying companies

All hospitals

Telephone and internet providers

Grocer/vegetable providers

So far, coronavirus has claimed three lives in Mumbai and the death toll in Maharashtra, the state with the highest number of casualties in the country, is now 89, with 14 new cases on Monday, officials said. The test results of 15 of the 210 suspected cases were detected to be positive and more results are awaited. The figure shot up even as Health Minister Rajesh Tope warned that the state stood on the threshold of a 'multiplication stage' of the virus.

