Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's auto union demands financial help from state government

The Mumbai Automen's Union has written a detailed letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (this paper has a copy) seeking help.

Requesting the government to intervene with a financial package for the auto industry, Mumbai Automen's Union leader Shashank

Sharad Rao said that the condition of auto drivers was worse as most of them belonged to poor families and many have to repay loans.

"The auto industry and the livelihood of people in it depend on the fare structures decided by the government and now in such times of distress, the government should help and relieve them of the problems," Rao said.

"For this, we are placing a few demands so that the auto industry does not end up dead. All registered auto drivers and permit holders should be given a monthly compensation of Rs 10,000. All poor auto drivers/owners who have loans and have been paying monthly EMIs should be given a loan waiver. In addition to all this, auto drivers and owners should be provided with a free supply of masks and sanitizers till the crisis ends so that all of them remain safe," Rao said.

