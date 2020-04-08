Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's COVID-19 count rises to 642

With the city's count rising to 642 as confirmed by state health officials, two more cases were reported from Dharavi on Tuesday. More than 100 cases were reported on Tuesday, the highest jump recorded so far. There are 736 cases in MMR.

Civic officials from G North ward stated that an 80-year-old man and his 40-year-old son tested positive in Dharavi while a 69-year-old man from Dadar also tested positive on Tuesday. "While the 80-year-old man has been admitted at Kasturba Hospital, his son is asymptomatic and has been sent to the isolation facility at the PWD guesthouse in Andheri," said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward.

He added that five high-risk contacts have been identified of the 69-year-old patient who has been admitted at Kasturba Hospital and he didn't have any history of international travel. Dighavkar said that reports for 85 samples that were sent from two slum pockets of Dharavi are yet to be received.

Due to the growing number of cases in the slum areas of Dharavi, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale has demanded that Dharavi be shut down to avoid further spread of the infection. Shewale also stated that there is a proposal to set up a central kitchen in a school in Dharavi for the local residents. "There are food rationing issues in that area. We are in talks with Akshay Patra (a foundation) and have submitted a proposal to the CM to set up a central kitchen that can feed 50,000 to 1 lakh people," he said.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope and civic chief Praveen Pardeshi visited Dharavi on Tuesday. A civic official said that while no orders for the extension of the lockdown have been given, Tope has instructed the police to enforce the curfew strictly in the area.

State health department officials confirmed that there were 116 new cases reported in Mumbai and another two cases reported in Thane on Tuesday. They said that seven deaths including that of a 60-year-old man from Mira-Bhayandar district who died at Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari took the state's toll to 64.

State health officials said that till date 79 patients who tested positive have been discharged after treatment and the state has 1,018 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far.

