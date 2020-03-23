Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's second COVID-19 casualty is 63-yr-old man

A 63-year-old resident of South Mumbai who tested positive for COVID 19 died early Sunday morning, making him the second casualty in the state and after him, his wife tested positive as well. Civic officials said that six new cases were reported in the city taking Mumbai's count to 36 cases which includes two deaths.

The 63-year-old patient had been admitted at H.N Reliance Hospital on March 19 and sources at the hospital said that he was admitted with a chest infection. "On the second day, after examining his chest X-Ray, his swab samples were sent for testing and he was transferred to the isolation ward," said the source. The patient tested positive on March 21 after which his family members, including his wife's samples, were collected and sent for testing. According to civic officials, his wife, 64, tested positive, is asymptomatic and was admitted at Reliance Hospital.

Civic officials said that the patient passed away at 2 am on Sunday and his body was cremated at Chandanwadi. "The patient had diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. He had developed respiratory distress and he also tested positive for COVID-19," said a civic official from the health department.

Another civic official from the ward office said that the couple had recently travelled to Surat and had interacted with someone who had a history of travelling abroad. "Their family members said that someone who had come from Belgium had visited them in Mumbai. We are tracing their contacts," said the official.

A source at Jaslok Hospital said that the condition of the 37-year-old patient from Kalyan who had tested positive earlier this month and was shifted from Kasturba Hospital to Jaslok Hospital had marginally improved though he continues to be on ventilator.

Apart from his wife, civic officials said five other cases tested positive in the city. Mid-Day, however, has independently confirmed one more case which makes the city count to 37 positive cases in the city.

