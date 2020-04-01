Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's tally surges by 59

Three family members of the cardiac surgeon from Saifee Hospital have been admitted in isolation. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Wednesday saw a slew of fresh Coronavirus cases in the city with the tally surging by 59, bringing the total to 151. These include tests that were being done since March 27 and were confirmed as positive on Wednesday. Among these, six were reported by Jaslok Hospital.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on the other hand has 72 cases, while the state tally stands at 302, state health officials said. Currently, there are 23 laboratories in the state where suspected COVID-19 samples are being tested.

Meanwhile, three kin of the 53-year-old cardiac surgeon from Saifee Hospital and their maid tested positive. In addition, a staff member from Saifee Hospital, one among the 40 tested from the hospital, tested positive.

"Three family members of the surgeon and their maid who used to live with them have tested positive. They were earlier home-quarantined and are now being admitted in isolation," said a civic official.

Another civic official said that the 44-year old female housekeeping staffer, a resident of eastern suburbs, from Saifee has been admitted at Kasturba Hospital. "She tested positive on Monday after which we have tested three of her family members identified as high-risk contacts and their results are awaited," said the civic official.

Despite several calls and messages, Dr Vernon Desa, Director (Medical governance and clinical compliance) at Saifee Hospital could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man from Kalyan, among the first patients to test positive, was discharged from Jaslok Hospital on Tuesday. Sources from the hospital said that while he was brought to Jaslok Hospital on a ventilator, he was able to recover fully. He tested positive on March 14 after he returned from the US and soon after, his 33-year-old wife and three-year-old daughter also tested positive.

