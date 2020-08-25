Coronavirus outbreak: Nagpur Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe tests positive for COVID-19

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Mundhe informed that he has isolated himself after being tested positive for coronavirus and urged those who came in his contact in the last 14 days to get tested for the virus.

Dear All, I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am asymptomatic and have isolated myself as per the protocol & guidelines.Request everyone who have come in my contact for last 14 days to get tested.

I am Working from Home to control #pandemic situation in Nagpur.

We shall win — Tukaram Mundhe (@Tukaram_IndIAS) August 25, 2020

"Dear All, I have tested positive for COVID19. I am asymptomatic and have isolated myself as per the protocol and guidelines. Request everyone who has come in my contact for last 14 days to get tested. I am working from Home to control the pandemic situation in Nagpur. We shall win," he tweeted.

Maharashtra is currently having the highest number of COVID-19 cases across the country. As per the Union Health Ministry, the total number of active cases in the state currently stands at 1,68,443.

