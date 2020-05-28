Coronavirus Outbreak: Nagpur Police adds twist to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene to post this public advisory

The Nagpur City Police has been taking a cue from the Mumbai Police social media wing and has posted Bollywood-inspired meme to educate people about the precautions to be taken to protect oneself from the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. The police department, in their latest post has given a twist to a popular scene from iconic Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to explain their followers their importance of wearing a face mask while stepping out of their homes.

Posted on Twitter, the Nagpur Police shared a still a scene featuring the lead characters of the film Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) holding Tina’s (Rani Mukerji) hand, while hugging Anjali (Kajol). The police department tweaked the image and wrote in the captions, “Don't let this bond break.... Kyunki, Bohot Kuch Hota Hai!”

The meme, shared on Wednesday afternoon, garnered more than 814 likes and was retweeted 172 times so far and counting. It has also received tonnes of comments from the Twitterati who lauded the police department’s creativity behind it.

hahahaha intresting.. we should learn from u... — Kalpeshporwal.(ð®ð³Voi of common man of INDIAð®ð³) (@Kalpeshvporwal1) May 27, 2020

Going out should be delayed but mask should be near. ðð — Pratiksha Santoshð (@ganvirpratiksha) May 27, 2020

ððð what an idea sir ji — Siddharth (@Siddhar92778807) May 27, 2020

