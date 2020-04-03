PM Modi's appeal to citizens: Switch off lights on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video message to the nation started his address by thanking the people for coming together on 22 March to appreciate the people who are working in essential services. The PM acknowledged the unity shown by the citizens of the country who came out in their balconies and clapped their hands for workers in the forefront of the battle against Covid-19. He furthur requested all citizens of the country to switch off the lights in their homes for 9 minutes on April 5 at 9 pm and light candles and diyas to display solidarity in the fight againt coronavirus.

Switch off every light in the house, reach to your main gate or balcony and light a candle, diya, torch or your mobile's flash for 9 minutes," prime minister Modi said

He thanked the nation for the unprecedented discipline and sense of service shown by people during the coronavirus lockdown. "We are not alone in the fight against the novel coronavirus," said Modi.

Modi also said that Janata Curfew on March 22, was a big success and had set an example for the world to follow. He claimed that various other countries were following the idea to thank health workers, other people involved in essential services during these hard times.

He added, "Today when crores of people are inside homes, then some of us may think how will they fight this battle against #COVID19 alone. Such questions might come up in your mind? But please remember, none of us is alone. The strength of 130 crores of Indians is with each one of us."

On Thursday, he had interacted with the Chief Ministers through video conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID-19.

He also thanked the states for supporting the decision of lockdown due to which India has achieved some success in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 people in the country.

During the last "Mann Ki Baat" on COVID-19 related issue, the Prime Minister had apologised to the countrymen for taking the tough decision of complete lockdown. "My conscience says you will forgive me," he had said.

