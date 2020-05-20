Coronavirus outbreak: Nashik Police thank Akshay Kumar for 500 wrist bands that track COVID-19 symptoms

Akshay Kumar extends a 'Thank you' note to all corona warriors across the country. Picture.Instagram Akshay Kumar

After donating Rs 2 crore towards the Mumbai Police foundation to help the city cops fight the COVID-19 battle, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has once again come forward and lent a helping hand to Nashik Police in these testing times. On Tuesday, the Nashik Police and its Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil, took to social networking site to express their gratitude to the action-superstar of the B-Town industry.

Superstar Akshay Kumar donates 500 Goqii fitness watches along with Cancer Genetics Ltd MD Mr. Rajan Datar and Director Mrs. Sneha Datar who donated 2700 GoQii fitness and preventive health watches to Nashik City Police. https://t.co/6wYr4QCyta — Nashik City Police (@nashikpolice) May 18, 2020

While extending a thank you note to the Sooryavanshi actor, Nashik Police Commissioner said that the wrist bands will help to detect body temperature and symptoms of the deadly COVID-19 virus. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar donated 500 smartwatches that track symptoms of the coronavirus to the Nashik Police personnel.

Earlier, the Kesari actor donated 1,000 smartwatches to the Mumbai Police and also contributed Rs 3 crore to help the country's richest civic body to make make rapid testing kits, personal protection equipment and face masks to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs. 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police!#MumbaiPoliceFoundation — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) April 27, 2020

This isn't the first instance when Akshay Kumar has donated to help the frontline workers who are leading India's fight against the global pandemic. He also donated Rs 25 crores to the PM CARES fund to help the country fight the pandemic.

Going beyond financial assistance, Akshay Kumar along with Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty collaborated with Dharavi rappers and created a music video to spread the message of staying-at-home to help curb the spread of the the COVID-19 infection.

Everyday I hear incidents of bravery of our frontline workers who are putting fear & exhaustion aside and putting us first. One such hero is our Maharashtra Police, I’m changing my DP to theirs as a mark of respect.Join in, together let’s say #DilSeSalute to themðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»@DGPMaharashtra — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 10, 2020

The action-hero was extended his support towards the Maharashtra Police by changing the display of his social media accounts to that of Maharashtra Police logo. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I'm changing my DP to theirs as a mark of respect."

Isn't that really thoughtful?

