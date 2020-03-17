Coronavirus outbreak: NBA star Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha to help affected school kids

American NBA star Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha pledged to help students affected by closure of schools due to COVID-19 outbreak in Oakland, USA.

Steph, 32, and Ayesha, 30, will be donating to the Alameda County Community Food Bank to help feed students. "The world is changing before our eyes in terms of dealing with the spread of the Coronavirus," Steph said in a video posted on Twitter.

He added, "We just found out that the Oakland school district is closing their doors for the foreseeable future, so we want to intercede on behalf of the kids that rely on their daily services and try to help in any way that we can."

