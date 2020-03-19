Coronavirus outbreak: NFL star Russell Wilson and singer wife Ciara to donate 1 million meals!

NFL star player Russell Wilson and his R&B singer wife Ciara are helping to feed the needy in Seattle as they try to do their bit to help during the Corinavirus pandemic. Russell Wilson, 31, and Ciara, 34, via a video on social media, announced that they will be donating one million meals to a local food bank.

"Obviously this worldwide pandemic, Coronavirus, is changing the world. Second by second, minute by minute," Wilson said in the video. Watch the full video below.

"People are losing loved ones. The elderly, the young, the people in between. What we've decided to do is partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, and we're gonna donate a million meals [and] hopefully make a difference," he added.

Russell Wilson and Ciara entered into a relationship in 2015. In March 2016, the couple announced that they were engaged and months later in July 2016, Russell and Ciara tied the knot. They have a daughter together and are expecting their second child.

