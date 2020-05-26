Coronavirus Outbreak in Navi Mumbai: NMMC asks housing societies to watch residents' movements

To keep tab on potential infection spreaders, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has put the onus on housing societies to track patients. As e-passes have been approved by police to allow the movement of residents in and out of NMMC's jurisdiction, the civic body has asked societies to inform them about residents who commute from other zones. The civic body stated that people who are travelling to other zones for essential services should stay indoors after coming from duty, and not venture out for any other work.

NMMC is struggling with COVID-19 infections as the total number of cases reached 1,646 with 820 active cases and 52 deaths. Officials at NMMC pointed out that the cases have risen in Navi Mumbai as a result of APMC COVID-19 cases and essential service workers going to Mumbai for work daily.

Society must be vigilant

According to latest guidelines issued by NMMC Commissioner Annasaheb Misal, it is mandatory for all housing societies to inform them if a member who was not living in the society before lockdown has just come back with an e-pass or special permission. The person should be strictly home quarantined for 14 days. The society should be vigilant about their whereabouts.

NMMC has pointed out that people working for essential services and residing in a society shouldn't come out for any other work and quarantine themselves in their house. All such servicemen should be informed by housing societies that this is for the better of society and other residents. Societies have also been asked to inform about such workers.

Societies may face legal action

"This exercise is to keep a tab on two kinds of possible infection. One, from those who have come back to their home with e-pass or permission and two, from essential service workers who travel to other red zones especially Mumbai," said a senior NMMC official. "Housing societies should keep a strict vigil on both types of people to restrict the spread of infection. Travellers should be strictly home quarantined for 14 days. Essential service workers should not be allowed out of their houses for any other work," the officer added.

NMMC has said if such information is not provided, societies will face legal action under the Prevention of Epidemic Disease Act 1897.

Information can be provided through: https://form.nmmccovid19.in/

24×7 toll-free no: 1800222309/2310

Helpline number: (022) 2756 7060/61

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news