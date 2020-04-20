Coronavirus outbreak: No industrial work, only constructions in Mumbai's non-hotspots

A deserted view of Worli koliwada which has been sealed by the police. Pic/Ashish Raje

While the state government has allowed some industries and services to function in districts, which have lesser number of COVID-19 patients, Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner, Praveen Pardeshi has revised the guidelines for Mumbai. With around 721 containment zones in the city, industries will not be allowed to function, but only private constructions can take place in non-containment zones.

The guidelines, which were revised on Sunday, include some exclusive directions for Mumbai. It further mentions that workers from hotspot areas will not be permitted to work in industries outside the city's municipal limits.

The civic body has allowed work on private construction projects in non-containment zones only if construction workers are available at the site and no workers should be brought from outside. The chief engineer of BMC's Development Project Department will permit such construction activities only if the project in-charge gives an undertaking in writing that the standard operating procedure for safety related to COVID-19 will be followed.

Apart from this, construction activities related to public projects, road resurfacing, pothole filling, construction of bridges, water supply projects and repairs, sewer and storm-water-drain works and desilting of nullah will be allowed.

Containment zones increase

While data shows that the rate of increase in the number of positive patients has slowed down, the number of containment zones in the city has increased sharply. Till Saturday, the number was 575, which increased by 149 in a single day. On Sunday evening, there were a total of 721 sealed areas across the city. Even till April 9, the total number of containment zones was 381, which almost doubled in 10 days.

149

No. of increase in containment zones since Saturday

