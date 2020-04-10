Coronavirus Outbreak: No PPE kits for hospital staff led to woman laying dead for 12 hours

Lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits resulted in the staff of MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund refusing to lift the body of a woman for about 12 hours on Wednesday.

On Monday, a 20-year-old woman was admitted to the MT Agarwal Hospital after being tested positive for Coronavirus. She was immediately shifted to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. But after she was moved, patient there passed away at Agarwal Hospital which created a tensed atmosphere as the staff feared that the deceased contracted the virus and died.

According to a hospital employee, "The PPE kit is available only for doctors at Agarwal Hospital. So on Wednesday night, when the woman died, the hospital staff was afraid to even touch her body. The body was lying in the hospital for 12 hours. It was only after the administration gave a PPE kit to a sweeper, that her body was placed in an ambulance."

The hospital administration stated that after the woman was sent to Rajawadi, the ward in which she was admitted in was vacated and fumigated. The hospital staff which handled the 20-year-old was also sent to Rajawadi.

"We fear that we would contract the virus as we don't have the PPE kits. And it is not yet confirmed if the other patient died of Coronavirus," hospital staff said.

Pradeep Angre, Dean of Agrawal Hospital told mid-day, "We currently don't have enough PPE kits. We have placed an order for the same and they should be available in the hospital soon."

