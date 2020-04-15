Coronavirus outbreak: No railway bookings till further notice

A detailed note from the railways categorically said on Tuesday that it had been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways shall continue to remain cancelled till May 3. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

A day after mid-day highlighted the issue of Advance Reservation Period of ticket bookings, the Indian Railways suspended all kinds of ticket bookings till further notice. With the Government of India deciding on the extension of lockdown, no passenger trains will now run on Indian Railways and no trains will possibly run in Maharashtra and Mumbai even after April 20.

A detailed note from the railways categorically said on Tuesday that it had been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways shall continue to remain cancelled till May 3, 2020. However, to ensure the essential supplies in various parts of the country, movement of goods and parcel trains will continue.

The Centre had divided the country into three zones - red, yellow and green, depending on the number of cases. In the red zone, no transport services will be introduced, yellow may have restricted services and green may have relaxations.

Given the present situation, it has been hinted that most metro cities, except maybe Kolkata, will fall in the red zone and that it may therefore not be possible to start or terminate any train from and to Mumbai, Delhi, Secunderabad. Chennai, Bangalore. After April 20, as suggested by some railways where the contamination is limited, trains run services confined within the state boundaries, but no decision has been taken about it and all eyes are on the detailed guidelines that are to be issued for relaxations after April 20.

No booking for any type of tickets, including e-tickets shall be done till further advice. However, online cancellation will remain functional for ticket bookings. All counters for ticket booking for UTS & PRS will remain closed till further orders. A full refund will be given for tickets of cancelled trains as well as those of trains not yet cancelled. Commuters who have booked at counters can collect their refund up to July 31.

Suspension of bookings of all types of tickets at counters.

E-ticket booking facility suspended till further orders. Only e-ticket cancellation facility available.

As a goodwill measure, full refund will be given to all passengers for both PRS and e-tickets.

