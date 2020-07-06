Coronavirus Outbreak: Now, CISF jawans to donate plasma

CISF has been assisting the local police in maintaining law and order, especially in regard to social distancing, in Mumbai. Pic/Ashish Raje

The police force continues to go beyond its duty when it comes to serving the people. The Mumbai unit of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has now decided to donate plasma, which is being used in plasma therapy, to save severely sick COVID-19 patients.

CISF personnel and officers who have beaten COVID-19 and are deployed as security for Mumbai's domestic and international airports, will donate it. While the Delhi unit of the CISF has begun donation, the Mumbai unit will do so after a tie up with a hospital in the next 4-5 days.

In Mumbai, 90 CISF personnel tested COVID-19 positive, out of whom 78 recovered, while 12 are still undergoing treatment. There are about 4,500 CISF personnel in Mumbai, including jawans and officers.

A CISF officer said, "We are in talks with a hospital about donating plasma for plasma therapy and will soon tie up with it for the same. We are deployed for the security of the airport and are engaged in protecting the people and now we will help save those affected by COVID-19 by donating plasma."

Asked about his view, a 30-year-old CISF jawan said, "Our job is to keep people safe and now we will donate plasma and save people."

According to the CISF, all its personnel on duty were given N 95 masks, hand sanitisers, gloves and face shields. All the jawans were also taught about and have been maintaining social distance. Fortunately most of those who turned COVID-19 positive, recovered.

Tie up with a hospital

CISF DIG, K N Tripathi, told mid-day, "At least 12 of our jawans are still fighting COVID-19 but all are stable. We are planning on donating plasma and will soon tie up with a hospital for this.'

Another CISF officer said, "We have spoken to jawans who have recovered from COVID-19 about donating plasma, and asked those who are interested to register their names by Tuesday."

90 No. of CISF men who tested positive

78 No. of those CISF personnel who recovered

