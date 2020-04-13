Coronavirus outbreak: Now, Kandivli slums in COVID-19 crosshairs

Six people from two Kandivli slums have contracted COVID-19 in the past couple of days. With a high density of people and few toilets, most residents of Azad Nagar and Ekta Nagar slums, end up using the same public toilets. While the civic body has sealed the slums, sealing of toilets is impossible with no alternative available.

The slums are located on either side of 90 Feet Road, Ganesh Nagar in Kandivli West. Two days ago, two people from Azad Nagar tested positive for Coronavirus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) then set up clinics and tested 23 close contacts and neighbours living in both slums.



Civic workers sanitise an area in the affected neighbourhood

Four infected

Reports that came on Sunday showed four of these have contracted the disease. Among the infected are a tea stall owner from the area and a 16-year-old who fled when the BMC came to take them to quarantine. He was later found by the local police.

The area is highly populated and congested with thousands of families living in small rooms of ground-plus-one and two-storey houses. There are many commercial workshops too. Most of the houses do not have toilets and residents rely on public toilets. "There are long queues outside the toilets, especially in the morning.



Health workers take infected residents to a quarantine facility

Those who have tested positive would also use these toilets," said a resident Umar Khan.

'Clinics needed'

Another resident Dr Abdul Salam Khan told mid-day that he had seen the infected patients visiting the toilets. "The government should arrange clinics in the area to check every person in every home. Anyone with symptoms should be immediately quarantined," Dr Khan said.



The public toilet with 50 stalls in Azad Nagar

'Area being sanitised'

"We had set up clinics in the area and taken swabs of 23 neighbours and close contacts. Four people have been quarantined and their history is being checked. We have sealed the area and are monitoring it. BMC staff is present in the area and everything, including public toilets, is being sanitised," said Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kurhade of the R South ward.

"The population of the area is around 25,000, which also includes a transit camp nearby. One public toilet, which is a ground-plus-one structure and has 50 stalls, is in Azad Nagar. A smaller one with 16 stalls is in Ektanagar," said local corporator Kamlesh Yadav.



Civic workers seen near 90 Feet Road

'Toilets can't be sealed'

"Sealing of the toilets is not possible as residents need them. The BMC has sanitised all public toilets the person looking after the toilets is also cleaning them daily," Yadav added.

23

Total no. of people tested from the two slums

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news