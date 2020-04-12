Coronavirus outbreak: Now, WHO says no community transmission in India

The World Health Organization (WHO) admitted that one of its reports had shown COVID-19 community transmission in India due to an error, which has now been fixed."

The WHO rectified the mistake in its latest situation report on Coronavirus published on Friday, and said that India came under the "cluster of cases" category, not "community transmission" as stated in the earlier report. Joint secretary of the Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal, said, "At least 16,002 samples were tested on Thursday, of which only 320 people tested positive. Only 2 per cent cases tested positive. Based on the samples collected, we can say that the infection rate is not high although it is dynamic." Community transmission refers to a large outbreak of local transmission.

Meanwhile, the Medical Council of India (MCI) has issued an advisory to all the state medical councils to provide the list of registered medical practitioners with contact details for tackling the pandemic. It has taken this step to augment the manpower capacity, by including hospitals and medical colleges, to fight the outbreak. The advisory issued by Dr RK Vats, secretary general, MCI, said, "MCI has been entrusted for ensuring availability of registered medical practitioners for tackling the pandemic. It is requested to share the list available in your Medical Council."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever