Coronavirus outbreak: NWWA women produce 1500 face masks to fight COVID-19

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made face mask compulsory in Mumbai, the women of Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA) Western Region stitched around 1500 face masks in order to safeguard the naval community from the threat of COVID-19.



The women of NWWA stitched around 1500 face masks

The face masks were distributed to the Indian Navy personnel and their families in the residential areas of Colaba in South Mumbai. The face masks were distributed to the sailors at INS Angre and to police personnel of the Mumbai Police.

The ladies of NWWA (WR) are committed to do their bit to support the fight against COVID-19.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news