Coronavirus outbreak: Odisha discourages COVID-19 test after death

The Odisha government has directed hospitals not to conduct Covid-19 test of deceased patients, said an official on Wednesday.

Covid-19 test after death is discouraged to avoid undue delay in release of body and prevent harassment to the bereaved family, said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradipta Mohapatra in an order.

The decision of the state government came after several incidents were reported where relatives abstained from attending funerals and last rites of those testing positive for Covid-19 after death.

Mohapatra asked the hospital authorities to submit death reports of the patients along with the copy of the bed head tickets, investigation reports and Covid test status to the Director, Health Services within 48 hours of death for the purpose of state-level death audit.

The hospitals are also directed to record all the pre-existing diseases with signs and symptoms at the time of admission along with the related investigation reports.

