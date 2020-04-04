Coronavirus outbreak: Official seals wine shops with sticker on lock amid lockdown

Keeping in view the rumour of opening the liquor shops in the lock down, the Mumbai Suburbs Excise Superintendent has started a unique initiative allegedly sealing the wine shops by putting a sticker on the shutter of the shops saying that the shop would remain closed till 14 April. If a shop owner is found breaking the rules, strict legal action would be taken against him which includes cancellation of the shop license.



The official from Mumbai suburbs excise department has started sealing the shops lock and sticking order on the suburban city wine shops.

According to the sources, many rumours about the opening of wine shops was being spread on social media, due to which a complaint was received that huge numbers of people started coming out and were seen waiting outside the wine shop to open.

Hence the order and instruction notification was issued that no wine shop would open during the lock down initially upto 21 March the other notification and order was issued that all the wine shops would remained closed till April 14. During the period, the official will visit the shop often and if they found the seal broken, action would be taken against the owner which includes the license of the shops could be cancelled.



The order is crystal clear that no wine shop would be open during the lock down till 14 April. Following the order, we have started sticking the sticker and sealing the wine shops in order to be assured that it would remained closed, if find any owner would find disobeying the instruction and rules strict legal action will be taken against him, complete report of its will send to the collector if required he could also cancelled the lenience of the wine shop she added.



"The order was given from the higher authority that all the wine shop should remain closed during the lock down till 14 April and if the owner came to know that the order was not followed, a legal action would be taken against him," said CB Rajput the Excise officer of Mumbai.

