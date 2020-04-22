Coronavirus outbreak: Ola now offers non-COVID hospital trips in Mumbai

Over 200 hospitals across Mumbai have now been mapped on the Ola app under 'Ola Emergency' that provides transport for medical trips to and from hospitals that are non-COVID and do not require an ambulance.

Ola rolled out 'Ola Emergency' in Mumbai on Monday, marking the service availability across 15 major cities with a total of 1,000 hospitals. Through 'Ola Emergency', it provides convenient, reliable and safe transport services for scheduled check-ups, dialysis, and chemotherapy, immediate medical needs such as injuries, etc. Ola is bringing this service in partnership with the state governments.

Citizens in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Vizag, Nashik, Varanasi, Indore, Bhopal, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar can book a cab by entering the drop location from the list of available hospitals. It only allows trips between home and hospitals.

Ola is facilitating a clean and safe ride experience by ensuring that all earmarked cabs are equipped with masks and sanitizers. Customers will be charged a nominal fare.

Ola spokesperson Anand Subramanian said, "The response to Ola Emergency since its launch less than two weeks ago has been very encouraging. Thousands of citizens in these cities have availed the service and we continue to receive requests from across the country to enable this service. The service will also help provide an economic lifeline to many driver-partners whose incomes have taken a hit in the past few weeks."

Other initiatives

Earlier this week, Ola also opened up its technology platform to governments through 'Ola CONNECTS' (Comprehensive Navigation, Networking, Control and Tracking Solution). This platform can be deployed as a turn-key solution to specific requirements, to assist governments and its various agencies in managing Real-Time War Rooms for various operations at scale, amidst the ongoing COVID crisis. Ola is offering the CONNECTS platform free of cost to the government and its various agencies.

200

No. of hospitals in the city mapped to Ola Emergency

15

No. of cities in India that have this facility

