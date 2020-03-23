Coronavirus outbreak: On her 22nd birthday, singer Dhvani Bhanushali donates Rs 50k for daily wage earners
"I felt really bad when I came to know that, due to the situations we are facing today, they won't have any means of earning. I wanted to do something special for them," said Dhvani in the video
On Sunday, as India observed Janata Curfew, singer Dhvani Bhanushali quietly observed turning 22 with a noble gesture. On her birthday, the "Vaaste" singer donated Rs 50,000 to the Film and Television Producers Guild of India, for daily wage workers whose income has stopped due to the lockdown of the entertainment industry in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
"Being a part of this industry, I have seen what goes on behind the cameras. From the spot boys to cameramen to even the ones who make and serve the food, work throughout the day and night so that we can do our best to entertain the audience. I felt really bad when I came to know that, due to the situations we are facing today, they won't have any means of earning. I wanted to do something special for them," Dhvani said.
She added: "When I came to know about the contribution The Film & Television Producers Guild of India is making towards the daily wage workers, as a thank you for looking after minute details of the camera, I decided to pitch in a small amount of my income to them."
This year on my birthday, instead of a big celebration I have decided to donate a part of my income to the daily wage workers whose income has stopped due to the lockdown of the entertainment industry. If you also wish to donate, please drop a mail to this ID - support@producersguildindia.com. â â All of us are in this together and we'll surely come out of this very soon.ðð» Till then stay at home, stay safe, maintain social distance. And thank you for all the good wishes for my birthday. You all are my ray of happiness in this quarantine. Lots of love!â¤
In a recent interview to IANS, Dhvani spoke about her Bollywood journey and her dream of becoming India's "pop icon" someday.
"It's my dream to become India's pop icon. That dream is going to be fulfilled through non-film songs. It also gives me a chance to feature in my own videos and the song is associated to my face and name instead of being a voice for someone else's face," Dhvani had said.
-
Born and bought up in Mumbai, Dhvani Bhanushali, who celebrates her birthday on March 22, (birth year: 1998), became an instant singing sensation! Though she completed her schooling in Dehradun, her heart always was in singing, and success didn't come overnight for this diva. For the uninitiated, she is mostly known for her single Vaaste which has crossed over 700 million views and counting on YouTube. She is also the youngest singer to hit 1 billion views on YouTube through her two singles, Vaaste and Leja Re, at age 21. Isn't that simply great? All pictures/Dhvani Bhanushali's Instagram account
In picture: Dhvani Bhanushali with father Vinod Bhanushali.
-
Dhvani Bhanushali graduated from University of Mumbai in Bachelor of Commerce in September 2019. She later completed her BME (Business Management & Entrepreneurship) degree from Indian School of Management & Entrepreneurship, Mumbai.
-
For the unversed, Dhvani Bhanushali was born in Mumbai to father Vinod and mother Rinku in a Gujarati family. She has a younger sister named Diya, and her bond with the little sister is evident enough on social media.
-
The singer has time and again thanked her parents for giving her such a huge opportunity and being the pillar of strength in her career. As she received the award at a music ceremony. Posing for this one, Dhavni captioned on social media, "Maa & Paa, you'll are my biggest support system! This journey wouldn’t have been possible without your love and aashirwad!! [sic]"
-
But did you know Dhvani Bhanushali also participated in the college fresh face of the year a few years ago? Let's take a look at some of her unknown facts.
-
Dhvani Bhanushali started her music career with the songs Tere Mere Reprise from Chef, Humsafar Acoustic from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Veere from Veere Di Wedding and Ishtehaar from the film Welcome To New York. She is not only talented but also one of the most popular singers among the Millenials.
-
In fact, Dhvani Bhanushali is one of the luckiest singers to share the stage with Katy Perry and Dua Lipa during their gig in India. She shared the proud moment on social media and wrote, "What a crazy experience meeting two of my favourite pop icons @katyperry & @dualipa at the #OnePlusMusicFestival last evening. Time to step up & "Roar" and set some "New rules" [sic]" Great, isn't it?
In picture: Dhvani Bhanushali with Katy Perry at the concert.
-
From singing the cover version of Kabira, from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to performing on MTV Unplugged season 7, it has been a smooth ride for Bhanushali so far. Dhvani wishes to follow the footsteps of her idols Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal and Neeti Mohan, and it seems like she is not far enough to achieve her goals that too at a younger age!
-
In an interview with mid-day, Dhvani Bhanushali shared how she was appreciated and become a sensation because of social media. "YouTube is a great way to promote your work. It is a vehicle that will take you to the corners of the world. After all, it was my Bollywood covers on YouTube that caught Shamir Tandon's [composer of Welcome To New York] attention. Since he wanted a fresh voice for the track, he asked me to give it a shot."
In picture: Dhvani Bhanushali with Dua Lipa at the concert.
-
Speaking about the same, Dhvani Bhanushali also shared how she hopes to mix up film and independent projects like her favourite, Beyonce. "Her music is phenomenal. I want to do Bollywood as well as indie music, and wish to perform like artistes from the West."
-
The singer further mentioned, "I just want to better myself with every song. I love singing and I just do my job. Of course, I feel happy when someone appreciates my work, I feel people should like my song organically.''
-
Dhvani further mentions that her father Vinod Bhanushali is her biggest critic and he's the reason she wants to grow with every song. The singer stated, "He liked my recent single. If I ever feel I have done an average job in any of my work, I would want to work harder on my next project, because of him."
-
When asked if she had any pressure while recreating the song, Dhvani Bhanushali added, "Both the tracks are completely different. So, when the track was made, the vibe was different. However, I must admit that I was scared as it is Shreya Ghosal's song. But since the track was different and was closer to what I sing, it was good for me. I could give it my own touch.''
-
We wish Dhvani Bhanushali a very happy birthday!
In this one, Dhvani captioned, "Sand on my feet, wind in my hair! #HappyVibesOnly [sic]"
-
"Busy being a diva since 1998 #throwbackbabydays! [sic]" wrote the singer! Cute!
Dhvani Bhanushali, the singing sensation of Bollywood, turns a year older today! It's not just her songs that have caught the eye of her fans, but also her admirable looks and the cute smile has left the entire town talking. As she celebrates her birthday, let's take a look at some unknown facts about Dhvani.
