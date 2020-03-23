Coronavirus outbreak: On her 22nd birthday, singer Dhvani Bhanushali donates Rs 50k for daily wage earners

On Sunday, as India observed Janata Curfew, singer Dhvani Bhanushali quietly observed turning 22 with a noble gesture. On her birthday, the "Vaaste" singer donated Rs 50,000 to the Film and Television Producers Guild of India, for daily wage workers whose income has stopped due to the lockdown of the entertainment industry in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"Being a part of this industry, I have seen what goes on behind the cameras. From the spot boys to cameramen to even the ones who make and serve the food, work throughout the day and night so that we can do our best to entertain the audience. I felt really bad when I came to know that, due to the situations we are facing today, they won't have any means of earning. I wanted to do something special for them," Dhvani said.

She added: "When I came to know about the contribution The Film & Television Producers Guild of India is making towards the daily wage workers, as a thank you for looking after minute details of the camera, I decided to pitch in a small amount of my income to them."

In a recent interview to IANS, Dhvani spoke about her Bollywood journey and her dream of becoming India's "pop icon" someday.

"It's my dream to become India's pop icon. That dream is going to be fulfilled through non-film songs. It also gives me a chance to feature in my own videos and the song is associated to my face and name instead of being a voice for someone else's face," Dhvani had said.

