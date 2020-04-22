Coronavirus outbreak: One more dies in Dharavi, Mumbai toll climbs to 151

The state tally for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases crossed 5,000, with Mumbai recording 419 new cases on Tuesday. As many as 12 people have also died of the respiratory disease, according to the figures released on Tuesday.

Of the remaining 12 deaths reported on Tuesday, six were senior citizens who died between April 19 and April 21. One of the deceased was from Dharavi. Civic officials said a 62-year-old man had come to Sion Hospital on Monday with symptoms of COVID-19.

"He had complained of breathlessness and gotten himself admitted. His samples were collected and he was being treated. However, his condition worsened and he died on Tuesday afternoon. His test result came back positive and we are now tracing his family members to get them tested as well," said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward.

11 new cases in Dharavi

Eleven confirmed cases of the deadly virus have been reported from Dharavi. Of the 11, five are from Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and four from Muslim Nagar. Dighavkar added that 62 per cent of the cases in Dharavi are from the five high-risk zone. Among these, 83 patients were found through fever camps and community screening. As of Tuesday, Dharavi has a total of 180 positive cases and 12 deaths.

A 56-year-old man, a resident of Dadar police colony, and three others from Mahim tested positive on Tuesday.

State health department officials said there were 552 new cases in Maharashtra. According to the health officials, 14 deaths occurred in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including two in Thane. Three other deaths were reported in Pune and one each in Sangli and Pimpri Chinchwad.

Across the state, the virus has so far killed 251, including 151 in Mumbai, and infected 5,218, with 3,451 in the city alone.

