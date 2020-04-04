Coronavirus outbreak: One more tests positive in Mira-Bhayandar area

With one new Covid-19 case reported from Mira Bhayandar's Naya Nagar, the police and Mira Bhayandar corporation's worries have only grown as they have so far been able to trace only two of the 15 people who have returned from Delhi's Nizamuddin Makraj congregation held in March.

According to official reports, some of the remaining people have left their residences in Mira-Bhayandar.

Around 2,000 people attended the event in Delhi and returned to various states including Maharashtra. Mira Bhayandar municipal corporation received a list of 15 attendees with their names and mobile numbers from the collector's office. A search operation to trace them is on.

"MBMC could trace only two persons from the Tablighi congregation - one of them is a Christian woman who returned to Bhayandar on March 21 but she doesn't have any link with Tablighi congregation. Another person had returned to Delhi from Japan and has a certificate of having completed his quarantine in Delhi. But as a precautionary measure, both of them have been kept in quarantine," said Chandrakant Dange, commissioner of Mira-Bhayandar corporation.

"There is no need to panic. But we have appealed to all citizens to stay at home. We have received a few more names and the civic corporation and police are tracing them," said Dange.

New patient this week

While the search is on, one 42-year-old man tested positive in Naya Nagar. He doesn't have any history of international travel. He has travelled to Vasai, Taloja and Navi Mumbai for work in the recent past. All seven members from his family are admitted in isolation wards and their samples have been sent to Kasturba hospital.

Samples of three more people who came in close contact with him have been sent. So far, six Covid-19 cases have been reported from Mira-Bhayandar, all from the same family. A 55-year-old man reported positive in a building on Mira-Bhayandar road on March 29. The health team have surveyed all the people in the locality and sent five family members to Kasturba hospital for the test. Four of them turned out positive. The building is declared as a containment area.

As per records, a total of 756 people identified in Mira–Bhayandar with international travel history or who have been in close contact with positive persons are currently under home quarantine. Of these, 287 completed the 14-day quarantine period till Friday and 423 people are still under home quarantine. Twenty-six people are under observation at the quarantine cell in Bhayandar.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates