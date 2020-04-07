Coronavirus outbreak: One positive case puts 128 kidney dialysis patients in jeopardy

A single Coronavirus case has put 128 kidney dialysis patients in jeopardy. An infected staff at Millat Nursing Home in Jogeshwari West on April 5 resulted in authorities shutting down the hospital. Now, dialysis patients and their relatives are running pillar to post looking for alternatives and have also been told to get tested.

"My 56-years-old sister Shahjahan needs dialysis thrice in a week. When I took her to the nursing home on Monday, they gave us a letter asking other hospitals to help us. They have asked my sister to get tested for Coronavirus as well. My first priority is to get her dialysis done. But despite visiting numerous hospitals, we haven't found an alternative," said Fahim Ansari.

Khatija Khan, 55, a resident of Ram Mandir said, "I have to undergo dialysis thrice a week. I tried all hospitals but there are no vacant slots. I fear for my life. Before Coronavirus, this kidney disease may kill me."

Mohammed Vakil, 66, a resident of Gulshan Nagar, Jogeshwari West is facing a similar situation. His son Mohammed Ahmed, 25, has been trying to get help from BMC's health authorities. "We are racing against time. If my father doesn't get dialysis, his life will be in danger," said Mohammed.

Munira Saleh, 30, has to get dialysis twice a week. "I somehow collect money for my daughter's dialysis. Who will finance a Coronavirus test? Munira has been suffering from diseases since she met an accident at the age of six. Her kidney problems began a couple of months ago. No hospital is allowing new patients without a COVID-19 test," said Hanif Saleh, Munira's father.

What authorities say

"We have 40 staff in the dialysis centre and one of them tested positive for Coronavirus. All our staff has been tested for the virus, some have been asked to quarantine themselves. The hospital has been sealed and BMC wants all dialysis patients to get tested. But who will bear this expense?" said an official from Millat Nursing Home.

When contacted, Dr Gulmar Khan, medical health officer of K West ward said, "We are working to make alternative arrangements for the dialysis patients."

Health Minister Rajesh Tope's office said, "We have come to know about the issue. Meetings have been held to make the most suitable arrangements for the dialysis patients."

