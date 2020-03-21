Coronavirus outbreak: Outstation trains cancelled; locals to run as per schedule

In view of the Janata Curfew on Sunday the Central and Western Railways have decided to cut down their outstation train services even though the locals would run as per the Sunday time-table. In addition to this, the Railways will shut food plazas, refreshment rooms and cell kitchens for the day.

While the Western Railway has decided to cancel a few suburban services as per their Sunday timetable, 12 mail express trains will also not run for the curfew period. The suburban trains to be cancelled include four services between Virar-Dahanu and Dahanu Churchgate. This will be in addition to the Sunday timetable, which already limits the number of suburban services.

A Central Railway spokesperson said that as of now it has been decided to run the suburban services as per the Sunday timetable. He further said that in case of updates, they would be put up on the Railways’ official social media site.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, IRCTC has cancelled on-board catering services on Mail/Express trains and train-side vending as well from March 22.

BMC services on

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said they were not likely to shut down any of their essential services as some of the other services would anyway not be available it being a Sunday

