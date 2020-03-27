Coronavirus outbreak: Over 2 dozen cats moved from Kasturba Hospital

The cats will remain in the care of NGO In Defence of Animals India till the situation becomes better

After pictures of cats roaming around freely in Kasturba Hospital went viral on social media, the civic body has finally moved over two dozen cats from the hospital to a shelter home.

Over the past few weeks, several people admitted at Kasturba Hospital had complained of too many cats roaming around in the wards.

A civic official said that they decided to move the cats as a measure of improving hygiene in the hospital.

"Over the past couple of days, we removed 26 cats from the wards of Kasturba Hospital. People were feeding the cats and giving them milk inside the hospital which isn't very hygienic, especially around the isolation wards where Covid-19 patients have been housed," said the official.

The cats have been sent to an animal shelter run by an NGO, In Defence of Animals India, where they will be kept until the epidemic is over.

Sudha Patkar, founder trustee of the NGO said, "The cats will be sterilised and we will care for them until things settle down. They will then be released in the area they were picked up from."

Civic sources said that grills are being installed in the isolation wards of Kasturba Hospital to keep other cats or stray animals out.

