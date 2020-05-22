Coronavirus outbreak: Over 5 million infected globally

More than five million people around the world have been infected with the novel Coronavirus since its outbreak, said Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday.

1.9 million recovered

More than 3,30,000 people have died globally due to the infection, according to the data compiled by the university. Some 1.9 million people, who had contracted the virus, have also recovered. At least 93,439 people have died in the US from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University’s latest tally. There are at least 1,551,853 cases of the disease in the country. The US has the highest number of cases in the world.

The second worst-hit country is Russia, which has reported 3.17 lakh cases and the death toll stands at 3,099.

3 die in Sri Lanka stampede

At least three women were killed and eight others injured in a stampede on Thursday when a large group of people gathered at the house of a businessman who was distributing cash to the families affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. The businessman was distributing R5,000 to people, who lost their livelihood in the crisis, to mark the 27th day of the Ramzan fast, police said.

Police said at least six people have been arrested. Sri Lanka has reported over 1,000 cases and nine deaths.

