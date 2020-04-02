Coronavirus Outbreak: Palghar district urges owners to not abandon pets

The Palghar district administration in Maharashtra has urged people not to abandon their pet animals over fear of contracting the coronavirus infection. Despite the government's appeal, several people have abandoned their pets in open in Palghar. As a result, the pets have got mixed with the stray animals and several of them have been starving, District Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry Dr Prashant Kamble said.

He dismissed as baseless the belief of some people that domesticated animals spread the coronavirus infection. "It is not spread through them. These animals left on roads have no food, water and shelter and they are starving to death," he said.

Kamble urged social organisations and animal activists to provide food and water to these animals.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever