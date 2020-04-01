Coronavirus outbreak: Panvel doctor hid daughter's travel history, quarantined

A Panvel based paediatrician has come under the scanner for endangering the lives pf several kids by hiding the travel history of his daughter who had returned from USA on March 16.

Acting against the doctor who runs a paediatric hospital, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) have sent him and his entire family into forceful home quarantine for 14 days and sealed his clinic to new admissions.

According to PMC, the doctor's daughter had returned from the US on March 16. The municipal body got details of the daughter's travels from the immigration department.

"It was mandatory for every doctor to self-quarantine if any member of their family has returned from COVID-19-hit countries. The doctor did not inform us about this. We have put the family into home quarantine for 14 days. The hospital has been sealed and new admissions are not allowed," said Sanjay Shinde, deputy municipal commissioner.

The paediatrician was first questioned about having hidden the details by the PMC, to which he replied saying he was not aware he was required to do that. Since March 16, he regularly visited the hospital and checked on his patients.

"There are 12 patients in the hospital currently and the hospital staff and other doctors. Our team is constantly keeping a tab on the hospital. Anyone developing symptoms will be tested. The hospital has been sanitised," said Shinde. The hospital management has also been asked to strictly follow orders failing which they risk having their licence cancelled.

The doctor's details have also been shared with Navi Mumbai police, who may register a case.

