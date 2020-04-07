Coronavirus outbreak: Param Bir Singh warns untraceable Tablighi members of 'strict action'

After tracing almost 150 members of the Tablighi Jamaat in Mumbai, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has appealed to the other members who had attended the congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi to report on the BMC Disaster Control Number 1916. Singh warned of strict action against the ones who fail to report.

According to the Mumbai Police, the link between a significant rise in Covid-19 cases in the city and the return of the Tablighi Jamaat members cannot be denied. The Dharavi man who died had met members of the Tablighi Jamaat who had attended the congregation.

"We have tracked down each and every person whose name was in the initial list but that wasn't comprehensive. There are other members who have attended the congregation and can prove to be dangerous in terms of the spread of Corona. They must, therefore, immediately reach out to us," a senior police officer said.

The Commissioner, on his official Twitter handle, said, "It's our request and your responsibility to report your travel details on 1916, the @mybmc helpline if you attended Tablighi Markaz at Nizamuddin, New Delhi. Those failing to cooperate will face strict action under IPC, DM Act & Epidemic Act."

The BMC too has made a similar appeal.

Others home quarantined

The city police have received a list of 350 more people who had recently travelled to Delhi or were near the Nizamuddin area. The details were procured based on mobile tower locations of people by the authorities and shared with the Mumbai police.

"We have contacted each and every person to check if they have any symptoms and they have been advised home quarantine. A medical team is in touch with them," the officer added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates