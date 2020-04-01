Coronavirus outbreak: Parents relieved as schools begin online classes

It is learning as usual amid the Coronavirus lockdown, as some schools have begun new academic year sessions or are finishing old ones through digital teaching. Teachers record lectures on mobile camera, share them on YouTube, create PowerPoint Presentations (PPT) for lessons and homework. In addition, casual classes are also held to gauge students' mental health.

"It is a very strange time. But learning can't stop. Parents too have been asking for more school work. Our teachers are following the regular school timetable online," said Paul Machado, principal of Campion School in Fort. "The recreational classes are especially for younger kids. Teachers discuss current events, make them understand the situation and clear doubts," Machado added.



Students of Dhirubhai Ambani school during an online class

Mitesh Gala, a mathematics teacher at Campion School said, "We prepare concept-based videos. The links for the videos are sent on class WhatsApp groups. Children are supposed to make notes from the videos." Nikhat Azam, principal of Billabong High International School, Santacruz said, "Our next session starts on April 1. We have been uploading revision worksheets and papers through our portal."

The Oberoi International School was already using technology extensively and had a plan for such an eventuality. Neil McWilliam, head of school, said, "Children learn very little by staring at a computer screen. Our challenge has been to replicate a social environment digitally. Teachers are seeing kids in their domestic settings, which enhances understanding."

Capt. Sheriff D'costa, a parent, said, "How much TV can you watch, or play video or board games, or surf the internet? It is impossible to give complete attention when we too are working from home. This is a great practice." His sons, Sherman and Sheridan, study at Campion School in Std VI and IV respectively.

Archit Patankara, a Std V student from Kohinoor International School, is also studying online from his Sion residence. "The sessions are fun and a very different experience. There are video lectures and interactive sessions to resolve doubts," Archit said.

The Dhirubhai Ambani International School too has started live teaching. Classes cover a full day's schedule.

Devipriya Mukherjee, a biology teacher from Billabong High International School where new academic year is to begin from today for all classes while Std X has already started, said, "Digital learning is not a completely new process for children as it was done along with classroom learning, too. However, learning completely through the online process is a new experience and children are definitely enjoying it. It has been a learning curve for teachers too but the process certainly has raised level of parents' participation in studies. We have recorded video lectures and parents are sent links to it a day before. During the school time next day, the PPTs and videos are discussed in the live chat where worksheets by children are also discussed to evaluate and resolve doubts."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates