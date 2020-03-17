Coronavirus outbreak: Parineeti Chopra thanks doctors, medical staff

In a world impacted by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 as it is known in medical lingo, where governments around the world are appealing to their citizens to stay at home and minimise social gatherings, doctors and medical staff are risking their own lives and working round the clock to treat patients suffering from the disease. And to thank these medical professionals, Parineeti Chopra has shared a note on social media.

Parineeti took to Instagram and wrote, "While all of us have the "luxury" to be house arrested and waiting for news - please spare a thought for the doctors and medical staff around the world, who are risking their lives, away from their families, to save us..."

View this post on Instagram TWO THINGS ... A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) onMar 14, 2020 at 10:39pm PDT

While thanking the medical staff, Parineeti also asked her fans and social media followers to be more responsible. She wrote, "Let's learn from (what) happened in other countries..."

COVID-19 has brought life as we know it to a standstill. Businesses around the world have taken a hit, which includes the film and television industry in India. The release of Parineeti Chopra's upcoming flick opposite Arjun Kapoor has also been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Dibakar Banerjee's film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was originally slated for 2018, and later pushed to 2019. The makers announced on March 3 that the film was ready for release. Now, however, the film has been further pushed.

