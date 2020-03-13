Coronavirus outbreak: Chaos in Hinduja Hospital after patient tests positive

A patient admitted in Hinduja hospital was tested positive for COVID-19. The news reportedly led to a chaos in the hospital on Friday afternoon.

According to the news reports, a 64-year-old man who had returned to India on March 9 from Dubai was tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted at Hinduja hospital. During mid-day's visit to the hospital and adjoining premises, many people were spotted wearing face mask as a precautionary measure.



Illustration: Atul Jain

Statement by P.D Hinduja Hospital and Research Centre

'Inspite of the best precautions and guidelines, last night one of our patients admitted in the hospital tested positive for COVID-19 and the hospital immediately got in touch with the concerned government authorities (MCGM) where all protocols were activated. As per government guidelines for treatment of all Coronavirus cases in the city, the patient has been shifted to Kasturba Hospital.



The hospital operations including OPD and IPD are functioning after following the necessary protocols. The hospital has taken several preventive measures like asking patients to self -declare foreign travel before admission, triage and screening patients at entrance , allowing only one relative per patient to prevent overcrowding, which have been in practice for the past several days. All the medical and non-medical staff who came in direct or indirect contact with the affected patient have been screened and a few have been quarantined at home, as per government guidelines. Post the screening, hospital staff has been tested as negative for COVID-19.



All necessary precautions for the personal safety of our staff and patients, which is of utmost importance to us, have been initiated and activated, and we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that.’



Vinoo Hinduja, Managing Trustee stated, 'I'm extremely proud of the management and the medical fraternity for having promptly sprang into action to activate the protocols and guidelines outlined in such an event. In anticipation of COVID-19, Hinduja Hospital has been rigorously preparing for this day, because it was not a matter of 'if' but 'when'. I want to assure the public that the management is diligently following the regulatory requirements and has taken all precautionary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients and medical and non-medical community within the hospital.'



Our aim is to ensure utmost efficiency in the process and keep it transparent to promote social awareness while avoiding panic. We would advise our patients and patrons to not blindly believe any rumors which are currently floating across various online and social mediums.'

