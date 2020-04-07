Coronavirus Outbreak: People line up outside banks in Malwani after receiving SMS of Rs 500 credited

People in the city thronged ATMs of various banks after they received an SMS alert of Rs 500 being credited into their accounts under the Pradhanmantri Jandhan Yojana, on Tuesday. This led to crowd gathering and social distancing was not followed.

According to the police, it got difficult to control the crowd which began increasing near banks. The elderly and children lined up outside Bank of India in Malwani, which is nearby the police station.

Mid day spoke to a few people who said they had run out of money ever since the lockdown was imposed.

"Since the lockdown, I have not earned any money. Today, I received an SMS alert saying my account has been credited with Rs 500. So I rushed to the bank, but I will have to wait for my turn as the queue is long," said a daily wage labourer.

While the police were seen trying to control the crowd, many were not willing to cooperate as they wanted to withdraw the money at the earliest.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates