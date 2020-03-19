Coronavirus outbreak: PM Narendra Modi lauds Delhi doctor' message to fight COVID-19

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to shower praises on a Delhi-based doctor whose message on fighting coronavirus has won him hearts all over the internet. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi re-tweeted a picture featuring the Delhi doctor and captioned it: Well said, Doctor! Also a shout-out to all those working to make our planet safer and healthier. No words will ever do justice to their exceptional efforts.

Well said, Doctor!



Also a shout-out to all those working to make our planet safer and healthier. No words will ever do justice to their exceptional efforts. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/4ENZlehiwD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2020

While lauding the Delhi-based doctor, PM Modi also appreciated efforts of all medical professionals across the country who are fighting rigorously against COVID-19. The post shared by Prasar Bharati News Services featured a Delhi doctor who was seen holding a placard with a touching message.

A public message from a resident doctor of Safderjung hospital in Delhi.#COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/6N1YaFgSQE — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) March 18, 2020

The doctor works at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi stood with the placard that read: I stayed at work for you… You stay at home for us! The doctor's moving message urged people to stay at home in order to fight the contagious pandemic.

Indeed. A global message. And great gratuities we all have for these heroes... — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) March 18, 2020

The post, which was shared by PM Modi on Wednesday has garnered over 70,000 likes and about 20,000 re-tweets. Hundreds of netizens including British adventurer Bear Grylls took to the comments section of the post to laud the doctor's effort and hard work.

"Indeed. A global message. And great gratuities we all have for these heroes...," said Grylls. While one user said, "Well said, Doc!" A third user wrote: Every citizen needs to help each other. This time is to stand together for fight against covid19.

