Coronavirus outbreak: Police registers 337 cases of illicit liquor, arrests 149 people in three days

There is a lock-down across the country to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Section 144 is applicable in entire Maharashtra including Mumbai but people are not adhering to it. Mumbai Police is taking action under IPC Sec 188 on people coming out without any reason. At the same time, the Maharashtra State Excise Department has registered 337 cases related to illicit liquor and arrested 149 people in three days.

A total of 170 cases have been registered in Mumbai in the last 7 days, while the police have arrested 289 people, in which 176 people have been granted bail. While Mumbai Police gave notice to 25 people, Mumbai Police is searching for 22 people.

Guidelines have been issued by the Mumbai Police after the lock down. The police is taking action against those who are not following the rules. A total of 86 cases of mob gathering have been registered by the police. The maximum number of crowd gatherings were reported in the East Region.

Apart from the grocery, chemist and milk shop, if any other shop is open then the police is taking action on it. The police has taken action on a total of 37 shops, of which 21 shops are in the West Region.

Maharashtra State Excise Department has registered 337 cases related to Illegal liquor making, liquor smuggling and sales and arrested 149 people in three days. The price of the confiscated liquor by State Excise is 68,51,652 (68 lakhs 51 thousand 652).

According to the Maharashtra State Excise, calls are coming to the control room after the lock down, in which information is being received that liquor is being sold illegally. After getting the information, the officials started finding out from their sources and is taking action.

Nagpur Division has the highest number of 82 illegal liquor cases, in which 49 people have been arrested.

In Pune division, the State Excise has registered a total of 79 cases and arrested 29 people.

There has not been a single illegal alcohol case in Mumbai city, while 2 cases have been registered in Mumbai suburb.

The State Excise official told mid-day, "The state government has ordered that liquor should not be sold anywhere in the state after the lock-down. After which the State Excise Department has imposed a blockade on all the border coming from outside in the state."

Maharashtra State Excise Commissioner Kantilal Umap said, "Following the directions from the state government, we have ordered all departmental officers of state excise to act against the sale of liquor and smuggling of liquor."

