Coronavirus outbreak: Pregnant woman flees after being tested positive for COVID-19

The last 24 hours have been tough for the Mumbai Police and Health officials, after they discovered that a coronavirus positive patient fled from a hospital. A 27-year-old woman, who tested positive for COVID-19 at a private hospital, was asked to report to a BMC hospital for further treatment.

Howvere, the woman left the hospital and switched off her phone, which resulted in the cops launching a search operation. The woman was finally traced to Malad's Malvani area on Friday late night, and people who possibly have come in contact with her, have been quarantined as well.

The woman had been visiting a private hospital in Kandivli for her maternity check up regularly. On Thursday, the woman found out that she was coronavirus positive for a test that had been conducted few days ago. The hospital took her details and asked her to wait in the hospital, and informed health officials on the other side.

But, when the health officials arrived at the hospital, they couldn't find the woman. She stopped responding to calls, and even switched off her mobile. Worried health officials immediately informed Kurar police station, who started tracking her down as she posed a threat to others.

"We formed dedicated teams to track the woman and started contacting people who knew her. We then found an address for Malvani," said an officer from Kurar police station. A police team was dispatched to Malvani, and after searching almost 100 houses, the police found out that the woman resides at Rathodi Village with her husband.

"Finally on Friday night, we found her. The woman along with her husband have been taken to the hospital," added the officer.

