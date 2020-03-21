Coronavirus outbreak: Premature end to polo season in Mumbai

The polo season held at the Amateur Riders' Club has been discontinued due to Coronavirus. Recent matches were played behind closed doors, according to a media release.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown of Argentina, some players had to return home. The British players will head home soon.

"It is in everyone's best interest that we follow our PM's message to "resolve and restrain." We have stopped our tournaments mid-season. This way we ensure safety of everyone involved with the game," said ARC president Shyam Mehta.

The tournaments that were held at the Amateur Riders' Club were The Silver Stick Tournament (4 Goal) won by Team Sphiro. The Maharaj Prem Singh Tournament (8 Goal) won by Team DB Realty Achievers. The final one, Amateur Riders' Club (10 Goal) tournament was discontinued.

The season was graced by international players from Argentina and United Kingdom - Phil Seller, Daniel Otamendi and Pedro Harison - who were flown in to compete. The umpires, Casper West and Nick Pepper, came in from United Kingdom.

About their comfort to play polo here in India at ARC, Harison said: "Polo does not require much human contact. The only contact we have is with our horses which have been marked safe from the virus."

Umpire West stated: "ARC has put us up in good hotels where our safety has been paramount. Also, they sanitise the place from time to time and provide us with the required protection. Most importantly, ARC ensured that the matches played were private with only a few friends and family present."

