Coronavirus outbreak: Pune-couple first to be discharged, but five more test positive in Sangli

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Amidst the growing COVID-19 concern in Maharashtra, state's first two patients were discharged on Wednesday morning from Pune's Naidu Hospital.

Pune's medical officials said the couple which was admitted on March 9 after they returned from Dubai displayed a rare fighting spirit for coming out safe.

"The couple was regular morning walkers and did whatever required for fitness. They built immunity which supported valuable efforts made by our doctors," a medical officer said, adding that the couple, accompanied by the police, was sent their residence for further quarantine.

Haj travellers infect family

Five more tested positive for Coronavirus in Sangli's Islampur. According to officials, the five belong to the same family of the initial four COVID-19 patients.

The four members had travelled to Haj in Saudi Arabia and upon their return, these five came in their contact. "We found five more members of the same family infected on Wednesday. We had already moved 18 of the family into quarantine on March 19," said the officer.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district has now gone to 9.

09 Marh

Day the Pune couple was hospitalised

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates