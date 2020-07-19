Coronavirus Outbreak: Pune police shares picture of what is 'dangerous content'

As India crossed the one million mark in total number of Coronavirus cases, police departments in every state have been sharing awareness posts on their social media handles to urge people to take necessary precautions. To gain more traction, they have been coming up with quirky posts to put forth the message.

Such is the latest tweet by Pune police that shares what is 'dangerous content'. They wrote in the tweet, "Roaming without a mask or not practicing physical distancing is a threat to all indeed." The blurred image is of people stepping out without masks. The text on the image read, "This photo contains dangerous content that can harm the society at large."

Roaming without a mask or not practicing physical distancing is a threat to all indeed.#InstaMask#InstaSafety pic.twitter.com/LhwoEBfO3I — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) July 18, 2020

The post shared on Saturday afternoon garnered over 200 likes. Users commenting on the post said how they identified the blurred image behind the cautious message.

This is not the first time that Pune police have shared such a quirky post, urging people to wear masks in public. Recently, Mumbai police had shared two posts that were inspired by popular American comedy series Friends and Brooklyn Nine-Nine to effectively put forth the message.

